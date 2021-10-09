Soldiers Kill 3 Unknown Gunmen On Okija-Onitsha Expressway, 1 Soldier Killed

TROOPS’ NEUTRALISE THREE UNKNOWN GUNMEN IN A SHOOTOUT

Troops of Sector 5 of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN deployed in Enugu, have neutralised three unknown gunmen who attacked a Nigerian Police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway on 7 October 2021.

The gallant troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene. Troops however gave them a hot pursuit, and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel.

The 3 gunmen, who drove in 2 Vehicles ( a Hilux and Hummer bus), eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Troops also recovered one vehicle and 2 motorcycles, while conducting further exploitation of the general area for the fleeing terrorists.

Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme price, in the line of duty, for his country.

The Chief of Army Staff Commends the troops for the feat and urges them to sustain the momentum against all criminal elements operating in the region. The COAS also sympathises with the family of the fallen hero and prays for the repose of his soul.



ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brig Gen

Director Army Public Relations

9 Oct 2021

