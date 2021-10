Soldiers Repel Boko Haram Ambush, Kill Several ISWAP Fighters (Graphic Photos)

AT ABOUT 07am 18 OCT 21, unconfirmed number of ISWAP/BHT mounted ON SEVERAL Guntruck attack soldiers .

Troops STOOD THEIR Ground AND SUCCESSFULLY REPELLED THE Attack.

HOWEVER, REINFORCEMENT TEAM From 7 Division GAR LED BY Commander GAR ENCOUNTERED AMBUSH WHICH WAS SUCCESSFULLY CLEARED.

ISWAP/BHT Withdraw IN DISARRY DUE TO OWN Troops SUPERIOR FIRE POWER AND WERE PURSUED ALONG THEIR Withdraw ROUTE. OWN Casualty. Kill In action. 1 soldier. .

Wounded In Action. 4 Soldiers .

ISWAP/BHT Casualties. Kill In Action . 25 Bokoharam…

Wounded In Action. Unconfirmed.. .

Equipment CAPTURED. 2 Guntrucks,

3 Anti aircraft GUN,

1 RPG TUBE,

11 AK47 RIFLES,

1 FN RIFLE,

1 SNIPER RIFLE AND 1 ISWAP FLAG.

ALSO, 1 Guntruck WAS DESTROYED..

TPS MORALE AND FIGHTING EFFICIENCY REMAINS SATISFACTORY.

