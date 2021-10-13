Soldiers Storm Nursing School In Anambra In Search Of Unknown Gunmen (Photos)

Soldiers storm nursing school in Ihiala, Anambra state to search for gunmen after a gun battle at an APGA gubernatorial election rally in the community.



Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU9basHA2Wc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nigerian Soldiers Storm Anambra Nursing School In Search Of Unknown Gunmen

Nigerian soldiers have been captured in a video going viral showing them storm a nursing school in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The military personnel reportedly stormed the school, Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing School, Okija, to search for some unknown gunmen who had a gun duel with the military.

Unknown gunmen, on Tuesday, attacked the venue of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Ihiala LGA of the state.

The gunmen, who stormed Odoata Primary School on various motorcycles and in three vehicles, were however overpowered by security personnel.

A combined team of policemen and soldiers repelled the attack.

A source explained that the gunmen were unable to withstand the superior firepower of the soldiers and police officers and quickly ran into the premises of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital which was directly opposite the campaign ground.

In the video which has now done viral, passersby were seen raising their hands to show they had no weapon. Students of the school in white uniforms were also spotted running at some point in the video, before a gun shot was fired.

The Anambra State Police Command has requested the people in the area to help look out for people with gunshots and report them.

It has also asked hospitals and other health facilities in both Ihiala Local Government Area and neighbouring communities in Imo State to report



http://saharareporters.com/2021/10/13/nigerian-soldiers-storm-anambra-nursing-school-search-unknown-gunmen

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...