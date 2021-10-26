Solskjaer To Remain Manchester United Manager Despite Liverpool Humiliation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue as Manchester United manager, despite the disgraceful 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Newspremises has learned.

Although senior figures at Old Trafford are disappointed, the immediate focus is on improving.

Solskjaer’s team has picked up one point from their last four Premier League fixtures.

United’s next two matches in the league are against Tottenham and Manchester City and they also face Atalanta in the Champions League next week.

But despite their poor results and huge external speculation, there is no suggestion from inside the club that Solskjaer’s job is under threat at this point.

Although former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, has been linked with the job, United’s hierarchy are not convinced by the Italian.

This means Solskjaer could still be in charge when they travel to Tottenham on Saturday.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/solskjaer-to-remain-man-utd-manager-despite-liverpool-humiliation/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...