Some Myth About Medications In Nigeria

1. Antibiotics dry up blood when you take them and so it must be taken with blood supplements. This is very wrong, antibiotics do not dry blood, ask your doctor or pharmacist whatever you need to know when taking antibiotics.

2. The white vitamin C works better than the coloured one. The difference between the coloured and white vitamin C are the colourants and sweeteners used to manufacture the latter, ordinarily vitamin C does not have a sweet taste but sweeteners and colourants are incorporated into the active drug during compounding/manufacture to improve the taste and aesthetics, that’s all.

The sour or sweet taste is not associated with efficacy.

3. Anti helminthics (worm expellers) should be taken after taking sugar or sugary food.

Some people say this is done to entice the worm to come out and eat the sugary food so that the drugs can act on it. This is one of the most hilarious stuff I’ve ever heard as a pharmacist, however it is not true, just take your worm expeller as prescribed by your doctor.

4. The more expensive the drug the more effective it is compared to another brand of the same drug. This is not always true, most times you are just buying a name or a brand.

5. The particular brand prescribed by the doctor is always the best, doctors are meant to prescribe generics so that the pharmacist will be at liberty to select the available brand and dispense to the patient, most times the patient may not have enough money to buy the particular brand prescribed and the proper thing to do would be to dispense an affordable but effective brand, there are some cases where some patients would be walking from Pharmacy to Pharmacy looking for a particular brand that was given to them in the hospital while there are several other brands that they can purchase that would do same thing.

6. Roadside drug sellers are more affordable than pharmacies and hospitals. This particular myth should be listed as one of the thousand ways to die in Nigeria, patronising quacks is a sure way to meet your maker quickly. In every pharmacy, there are usually up to 5 brands of the same drug and their prices are always different too, this is to cater for needs of everyone, wether high, medium or low class, when you get into the Pharmacy, tell the pharmacist the amount you have, the chances are high that he has the drug you want that you can afford at that price, apart from getting an affordable and effective medication, you also get a sound drug information. Also make it a habit to go to the hospital when you are not feeling fine, don’t wait till it’s too late, government hospitals are still cheap in Nigeria, just go on time.

7. Herbal medicines are safer than orthodox medicines. Some people forget that most orthodox drugs are sourced from natural sources, moreover a particular plant may contain thousands or millions of phytochemicals, some medicinal and some harmful.

You can state yours

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...