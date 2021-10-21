Sound Sultan Sacrificed Health For Nigeria But Sick Buhari Ran To London – Reno (Pix)

Sound Sultan Sacrificed His Health For the common man, Buhari Ran to London for Treatment – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has compared late singer, Sound Sultan’s contribution to the #EndSARS protest to that of President Muhammadu Buhari when he was sick, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Reno Omokri shared a collage of Sound Sultan at the protest ground, and said the singer who died of lung cancer this year knew about his health condition, yet sacrificed his comfort to fight for the common man.

He however alleged that Buhari “ran to London for 6 months” when he was sick.

He wrote;

“And to think that Sound Sultan knew about his condition, yet he sacrificed his comhealthfort to fight for the common man. What an uncommon man.

Buhari was sick and he ran to London for 6 months. In a similar situation, this young man chose to associate with the people.

Whenever a sane regime rises to power, this photo should be put on Nigeria’s stamp…”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVPzhb9jYZr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

