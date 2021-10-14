South African Mum Of 3 Accuses 2 Nigerians Of Kidnapping & Raping Her For 4 Days

A South African woman has been left traumatised after she was kidnapped and raped for four days by two men she claimed to be Nigerians.

The 35-year-old mom of three from Gugulethu, Cape Town, said she received a call inviting her for a job interview in Tyger Valley Mall last Monday October 11. She was picked up and taken to a house where she was repeatedly raped by the Nigerian men.

According to her aunt: “A Xhosa woman called her and told her about the interview that was set up for that morning. She was excited and thought that she had gotten a breakthrough and she asked them if she had to bring any documents and they said no. She was going to be interviewed for the receptionist role.”

The aunt says a woman in a white Toyota Corolla collected her niece and drove to a house in Tyger Valley.

“She said when she got to the house she was locked inside as the lady said she had to be somewhere else and would be back for the interview. But suddenly a man came through the door and told her to UnCloth and raped her. On Tuesday another man joined in the sexual assault.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s worried mother went to the police on Tuesday to report her daughter missing.

“Later that day she received my niece’s picture with a caption: We have your daughter’s phone,” explains the aunt.

“They didn’t demand anything, that is when I decided to go on Facebook on Wednesday to report this. She was then dumped at the Hout Bay Harbour where she got help and the police took her. She is still very traumatised and finds it difficult to talk about the incident.”

SAPS’ Joseph Swartbooi, who confirmed the incident, said the case is under investigation by the Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

“Anyone with information is urged to share anonymously with Crime Stop on 08600 10111:” he added.



