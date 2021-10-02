South Carolina: Huge Alligator Chews On Six Foot Alligator (Pics, Video)

SNACK TIME: Massive alligator snacks on smaller six-foot gator in South Carolina

A massive hungry alligator munched on a smaller gator as a snack in South Carolina – and a Twitter user caught it on film.

The footage shows an alligator in what appears to be a lake with a six-foot gator hanging out of its mouth.

The mighty alligator then whips its head back and forth as it devours the fellow reptile in an act of cannibalism.

Within seconds, all that can be seen is the alligator’s back left claw as the predator, full from its midday snack, slithers back into the water.

The video, which was posted by father-of-two Taylor Soper, from Pawleys Island, South Carolina, has been viewed more than 1.6million times since it was posted just yesterday.

According to Live Science it’s not unusual for alligators to take part in cannibalism. In fact, the reptiles will eat just about anything from fish to dogs to deer and birds.

The site also found that between six and seven per cent of young alligators fall victim to the ritual, which they also noted keeps their population stable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3zgPPQINbM

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10050399/amp/Snack-time-Massive-alligator-snacks-smaller-six-foot-gator-South-Carolina.html

