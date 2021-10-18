I joke with my south-east governor friends that the whole of five states of south-east can fit into Kaduna two and the half times – El-Rufai

El-Rufai who recalled how he will always joke with his Governor friends from the South-East region on how the whole of five states of the south-east can fit into Kaduna state, two and the half times, added that there is difference between security in headlines and security in facts.

He said

“There is a major difference between security in headlines and security in facts. Kaduna state has 46,000 square kilometres of land.

“I joke with my south-east governor friends that the whole of five states of the south-east can fit into Kaduna state, two and the half times.

“This is the size of the state. We are smaller than Niger state; we are smaller than Borno state. To cover that kind of area with 11,000 policemen is almost impossible.

“So there are many ungovernable spaces in our state. But you see, when an incident occurs in one part of the state, remotely connected with what is happening in Kaduna or Zaria or in the metropolitan centres, people think the entire Kaduna state is unsafe.

“It is not true. Kaduna is not Lagos. One local government area in Kaduna — Birnin Gwari local government area — is three times the size of Lagos state. So, when something happens in Ikeja, it doesn’t mean that Epe is affected. It is the same thing, but even larger in Kaduna state.”



