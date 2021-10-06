South-East Is A Barren Soil – Asari Dokubo Says, Blasts Those Hailing Unknown Gunmen

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader has described the Southeast region as ‘a barren soil, and of no economic importance to Nigeria’.

According to Asari-Dokubo, Igbos only have the ability to turn money into money — nothing more. He warned that the peaceful atmosphere needed to ensure businesses thrive, is threatened due to the activities of the so-called ‘Unknown Gunmen’ troubling the Southeast.

Aproko TV� Hard Facts!

Southeast Nigeria has almost no substantial natural resources.��

The South East is almost a barren soil.�

The South East has no outstanding Federal importance. ���

The only thing the Igbos in the East have to their advantage is the ability to turn money � into more money � � �; but they can only achieve that if the East is peaceful for business.

Today the Southeast has begun a movement that could turn the East into a desolate desert �️….

To those hailing Unknown Gunmen, you should also know that a bullet knows nobody… �

All we have to do, is sit down and watch the show…. ���



