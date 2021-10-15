‘South-East, Stop The Destruction And Chaos In Your Land!!’

What is happening in some parts of the country especially in the South East is like When hate due to ideological, religion, ethnic or philosophical believe, that allows the accommodation, Celebration and disguising or showing contempt to the bloodletting of a brother or sister IS TERRORISM in action.

When an enemy in times of war spills blood in the land, the consequences are lighter, than when a brother spills the blood of another brother in the land of their birth.

The consequences in such land is not as easy as we think, because like the blood of Abel, the spilled blood would continue to cry in the land. Stop killing your brothers. Stop the destruction of your land.

A word is enough for the wise.

