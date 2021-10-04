Governors of the six states of the South-South geo-political zone are currently meeting at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Though the agenda for the meeting is not yet known, our correspondent reports that issues of the Value Added Tax and that of the Southern presidency in 2023 are among matters that may dominate discussions.

The host governor, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, were spotted having a chit chat at the venue.



Source: https://punchng.com/breaking-south-south-governors-meet-in-rivers/

