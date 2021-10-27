Southern Governors, Leaders Begin Fresh Moves To Get Kanu Out Of Detention

Political leaders and eminent personalities from the South-East region have begun moves to ensure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sun reports that Kanu’s appearance before Justice Binta Nyako saved the country, from further crisis, according to what several Igbo leaders observed.

According to Sun, there have been secret meetings between some South-East Governors and the IPOB leader, including the recent promise by Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to ensure that Kanu as an Abia citizen gets justice.

It was also gathered that several Igbo leaders had continued to push for a political solution to the issue.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, said Kanu’s appearance in court on Thursday was some form of big win.

The group noted that it would help to de-escalate tension in the region while attributing the success to the diplomatic astuteness of its leadership under Prof. George Obiozor (President-General) and Okey Emuchay (Secretary-General), both accomplished diplomats.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Alex Ogbonnia said it was one step forward in Ohanaeze’s determined moves towards ensuring that the IPOB leader was set free in no distant time.

Ogbonnia said, “We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the FG toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for dialogue and Alternative Dispute Resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria.”

Obiozor had in his inaugural speech on January 20, 2021, called on the Presidency to consider dialogue as a panacea to peace, maintaining that the jackboot approach to the IPOB uprising will rather aggravate the precarious situation.

Earlier in the week, former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu,

had in a statement signed by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, given assurances that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly, where he serves as the leader, was also working towards defusing tension in the region, as well as finding a political solution that would result in the release of Kanu.

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Uchenna Madu had warned that Kanu’s absence in court would bring devastating destruction to Nigeria as, according to him, “it will be a proof of evidence that he has been killed in DSS detention cage. Nigeria government should know what it means and the follow up reaction if Nnamdi Kanu is denied his physical appearance in the court.”

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) expressed happiness that the IPOB leader was brought to court, but it expressed displeasure with the handling of the issues. Its President-General, Goodluck Ibem said, however, that with the development, “there will be no need again for the one month sit-at-home threat by IPOB.”

Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) spokesman, Abia Onyike

said the self-determination struggle of the Igbo Nation was the most progressive step in overcoming the present crisis which has bedevilled the chaotic Nigerian federation, following decades of injustice, oppression and suppression of the legitimate rights of Ndigbo as a major ethnic nationality in Nigeria. On its part, IPOB has saluted the roles played by some persons and groups, culminating in the appearance of its leader in court on Thursday.

The group hinted that it would not go into any form of negotiation without the unconditional release of its leader and a date fixed for Biafra referendum. IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said those who played roles in producing Kanu in court had done Nigeria and DSS some great service, noting that they listened to wise counsel.



