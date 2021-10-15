Sowore Drags Nigerian Police To Court Over Attack, Assault

https://www.nairaland.com/6579532/altine-daniel-policewoman-shot-sowore#102224963

On May 31st 2021 a Nigeria Police Force officer CSP ALTINE HYELHIRA DANIEL directed by the Muhammadu Buhari regime shot me at close range with a riot gun at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, soon as she carried out the dastardly act she ran away with the RRS police contingent under her command.

Today, I took a decision for the sake of posterity to file a lawsuit against her and the police authorities at the Federal High Court in Abuja!

Also, on July 26th 2021, another police officer, the Divisional Police Officer of the Federal Secretariat Police Station and his Divisional Crime Officer violently arrested me while pointing a gun at me for attending Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja. These police officers must be brought to justice or justice brought to them! Barrister Tope Tope Temokun will be be handling this case. #RevolutionNow



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10161958529102837&id=803267836

