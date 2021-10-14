Special Appeal To All Employers Of Labour And HR

This is my special appeal to those who are employers of labour, and human resource officers in charge of recruiting staff in companies.

Please give more employment priority to men of 28 years and older especially the married men.

After that, you can now give preference to single mothers, married females, the younger men and women.

I am saying this because as we speak, families are breaking up. Many men that are dependent on salary income have lost their roles in families.

They cannot foot the bills of providing food, paying rent, fees, etc and their families are being shattered.

I got a call last night from a relative who has been unemployed since the covid19 but his lucky wife whose job was not affected is presently keeping late nights, starving him of sex and he cannot say nada because she is the one taking care of 80% of the bills.

Or is it my senior in secondary school presently in his 40s whose wife left him with their 2 daughters and is flirting with big boys in Abuja who gave her apartment and takes care of her bills?

Mind you, these men are not lazy. If given work, they are ready to put in 120% of time to feed their families but the employment system is frustrating them. They cannot keep submitting CVs to companies giving more priorities to women and the younger folk.

Save a family today.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...