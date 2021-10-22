Speed Darlington Condemns IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In The South East

Singer, Speed Darlington, has condemned the constant sit-at-home order issued by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

The secessionist group had on Thursday October 21, directed residents of the South east to sit at home as the leader of its group, Nnamdi Kanu, was to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja, The sit-at-home order was complied with in all states in the South east.

Reacting to this development, Speed Darlington said it is a wrong move as the economy of Nigeria is already in shambles.

”Nigeria’s economy is bad. When you do sit-at-home it makes the economy even worse. Monday, sit-at-home.Today Sit-At-Home. In two days it would be a Sunday…another shop closing making it three times within seven days. one dollar eequals N530.

We say the economy is bad. Imagine when we are busy sitting at home. How are we going to make money? When people come out they get shot at, people get their hands cut off, cars get burnt. Insecurity has ruined Eastern region. Economy is in shambles. ”

He condemned IPOB’s moves to make everyone in the region a hero in its struggle for secession.

Watch the video he shared below…



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVUSOYml0sk/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...