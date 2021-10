Actor Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 18th wedding anniversary on 16th October 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He posted a photo of himself and his wife and wrote;

”10yrs – courtship

17years – parentship

18 years – marriage

27years – friendship

AVV, I can still conk out for you.

Happy 18th anniversary to my personal person.

I love you plenty plenty.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVFhzEKo2Fv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...