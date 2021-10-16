Stunning Shot Of Gorilla Surrounded By Butterflies Wins Photography Contest (Pix)

GORILLA IN THE BLISS: A GORILLA appears to beam with joy as it is surrounded by hundreds of butterflies in an award-winning photo.

The snap of Malui, a western lowland gorilla in the Central African Republic, scooped the top prize in Nature Conservancy’s contest.

Elsewhere a snapper caught the moment wildebeests were bucking and kicking as they jostled in a frenzied crossing of the Mara River in Tanzania.

In another snap a fish found itself on the menu after a predator latched onto its tail while hunting for lunch.

The competition also featured a swimmer retrieving a facemask from the water in a mass of floating litter to highlight the scourge of plastic in the oceans.

