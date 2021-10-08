Suicidal Man Jumps From 9th Floor, Stands Up & Asks What Happened In U.S. (Pictures)

A man plunged 100ft from the ninth floor of a high-rise building in New Jersey and somehow survived the fall after landing on a BMW.

The 31-year-old man, who has not been named, slammed through the roof of the black BMW and was seen in a bloodied state as he crawled from the wreckage in Jersey City on Wednesday morning at around 10.20am.

The man had jumped from an open window of the ninth floor of the high-rise building at 26 Journal Square.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10072395/Man-plunges-100ft-ninth-floor-New-Jersey-high-rise-SURVIVES.html

