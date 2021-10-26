Sultan of Sokoto Rewards Keke Rider For Returning Missing N500K To Owner In Jos (Photos)

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has rewarded a commercial tricycle rider in Jos, Plateau State, Akilu Ahmad, for returning N500,000 cash a passenger forgot in his tricycle, IgbereTV reports.

In October 14, the 40-year old commercial tricycle discovered a luggage containing N500,000 cash. He later traced the passenger and handed back his luggage.

The Emir of Wase, Sambo Haruna, presented the cash and commendation to Mr Ahmad during a ceremony held at the Board Room of Jos Central Mosque on Sunday, October 24.

The Sultan, represented by Emir Sambo said that the Keke Napep rider has exhibited the real teachings of Islam.

“People should be reminded that there is always a reward for doing good. We are proud of this young man who has brought Islam, and youth on the Plateau to positive limelight,” he said.

Emir Sambo who is also the Plateau state chapter chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) said the Sultan has directed him to find out whether it was true that the man has indeed found and returned the money.

He said having discovered that it was true, the Sultan sent equal amount of N500,000 to be given to Malam Akilu as a reward for good deed.

Also the Emir of Kanam His Royal Highness, Muhammad Babangida Mua’zu, while presenting the money, said what Malam Akilu did was worthy of emulation by all Muslims and even non Muslims alike.



