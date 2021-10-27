Sultry BBN Star, Jackie B Surprises Mum, Senator Bent With N5M Cash On Her Birthday

BBNaija Star, Jackie B Surprises Mum With N5M Cash Gift On Her Birthday (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Jackie B celebrated the birthday of her mother, Grace Folashade in a special way, IgbereTV reports.

She organised an exclusive birthday dinner for her dear mother with her dad in attendance.

The high point of the party was when Jackie B gifted her mum N5 million cash

She shared video of the moment of the cash gift presentation with the caption;

“This is just the beginning”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFXvRBLLS00

It’s my MOTHERS’ birthday today. If you love me, please help me thank her for her never ending love and support. Please say a prayer for her. If you know me, you know that this woman right here is my pillar, my rock and my peace. People give me too much credit for being the mother i am to Nathan, but i learnt everything i know from my Mother. She is the reason i am who i am today, the strong woman and mother i am today is because of her. I can’t imagine doing this life thing without you as my mother, mentor and best friend. My ride or die. I appreciate you mama, your Treasure will always make you proud.

Happy Birthday mummy, i pray you live long @sengracebent

I love you more than words. I’ll show you. ❤️❤️❤️



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVc9DQLopwM/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...