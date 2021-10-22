Sunday Igboho Linked To Abdullahi Usman, Boko Haram Financier Jailed In UAE

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The federal government has said that its investigation has established a link between Sunday Adeyemo ‘Igboho’ and a suspected financier of terrorism, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, said this in a statement on Friday.

Igboho is a lead separatist in Nigeria, seeking for the sovereignty of the Southwest region.

According to Malami, the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s findings show that a company controlled by Igboho transferred N12.75 million to another owned by Abdullahi Usman, who is suspected of financing terrorism in Nigeria.

The statement also revealed that Igboho was being funded by a Serving Nigerian Lawmaker and has received over N127 million.

