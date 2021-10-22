POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Popular Activist and Convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju has carpeted Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami over a recent statement linking activist, Sunday Igboho to terrorism.

On Friday, the AGF in a statement titled, “Investigation Reports On Acts Of Terrorism And Allied Offences Perpetrated By Nnamdi Kanu And Report On the Sponsors And Financiers Of Sunday Igboho And Associates”, Igboho was linked to a Boko Haram financier, Abubakar Muhammad Surajo.

“Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of twelve million seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N12, 750,000) to Abbal Bako & Sons.”

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation. Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to SURAJO ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism [Boko Haram]).”

“This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country. The report found connections of financial transaction between Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) and some construction companies and businesses among others.”

Reacting to the report, Adeyanju wrote; “AGF Malami says Sunday Igboho may be linked to terrorism financing because he did a N12m transfer to a Bureau De Change.”

“This man should be selling recharge card in Kebbi.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/sunday-igboho-terror-linkage-malami-should-be-selling-recharge-card-adeyanju/

