Supreme Court Affirms Soludo As The Governorship Candidate Of APGA

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division delivered on August 10, which had affirmed Chief Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The Victor Oye’s faction of the APGA conducted the primary that produced Prof Charles Soludo, as it’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming November 6, election in Anambra State.



https://independent.ng/breakingapga-leadership-tussle-supreme-court-clears-coast-for-soludo/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

