Suspected Car Thief Mobbed In Abuja (Disturbing Video & Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Xn8EF-2m3g

A suspected car thief was mobbed by an angry crowd in Abuja.

A Video of the mobbing was shared online. It shows a noisy crowd surrounding the alleged thief, each person trying to lay their hands on him.

The presence of a uniformed personnel did not deter the crowd.

The angry mob outnumbered the officer and managed to get in some slaps and punches as the suspected thief was led away.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVhwarWARdZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d88f8650-c937-48fb-a359-6cf1969ffdd5

