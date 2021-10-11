Suspected Criminal Beaten To Pulp For Stealing Gas Cylinder In Bayelsa (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A suspected thief identified as Monday Sunny was nabbed and brutally beaten for allegedly stealing a gas cyclinder in Bayelsa state on Friday, October 8, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Facebook User, Izibeyame Prudent, Who Quickly Notified NaijaCover, The suspect, who is his nephew, had been disturbing the peace of Agudama-Epie community in Yenagoa.

THIS ITEM WAS FOUND IN THE POSSESSION OF MONDAY SUNNY WHOSE FACE IS SHOWING HERE.

HE IS MY NEPHEW, A NOTORIOUS CRIMINAL DISTURBING THE PEACE OF AGUDAMA-EPIE COMMUNITY.

HE HAS BEEN HANDED OVER TO NIGERIAN POLICE FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATION.

WHO EVER MAY BE THE OWNER SHOULD COME FORWARD FOR CLAIMING OF THE ITEM.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=554135189029729&id=100032997577971

Prudent wrote alongside photos of the suspect.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...