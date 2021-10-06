Suspected Electric Cable Thief Electrocuted To Death In Lagos (Disturbing Photos)

This happened beside my office at Surulere, Lagos.

It was gathered that unscrupulous elements stole the transformer cable about a week ago and the Electric Distribution Company came around yesterday to replace the stolen cable.

The suspected thieves thought the cable had not been connected yet and came back last night to purloin the newly replaced cable before one of them was made to “bend the knee” while others fled.

The deceased family came around to mourn the butt-raising body and later left for the fear of armed forces harassment.

I’m sorry I still feel no compassion.

At first, I wasn’t able to snap an explicit picture from my phone because the crime scene had already been taped but fortunately I received this picture from someone around who was there early enough to gain close access to the body for a perfect shot.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...