A suspected armed robber was beaten to pulp by an angry mob in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the suspect, one of a 2-man robbery gang, was caught at Punch road in Amarata area of Yenagoa at the weekend.

Sharing the graphic photos on Facebook, Jeany Metta wrote;

“A member of a two-man armed robbery gang that was caught at Punch road Amarata -Yenagoa a few minutes ago”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=125730099818238&id=100071437442657

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...