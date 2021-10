A suspected thief was electrocuted when a transformer blew in Festac, Lagos, Newspremises reports.

The incident happened on Friday morning, October 1, 2021, at 721 Road, G close, and residents claim the deceased was known in the area for stealing.

Since the incident, no one has come to claim his body.

Watch the video below:

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfJxq5Uwwpg][/url]

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/suspected-thief-electrocuted-as-transformer-blows-in-festac-video/

