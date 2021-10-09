Suya & Juice: Obituary Of Father, Son & Daughter, To Be Buried Same Day In Abia (Pix)

All is now set for the burial of Mr. Sunday Okechukwu Ogba, a native of Amadike Akanu Item in Bende local government area of Abia State who died at the age of 52 along with his two children, ABN TV reports.

The deceased are Chigozirim James Okechukwu, 17, and Eberechi Precious Okechukwu, 14.

ABN TV reports that the trio were among the seven persons that died on August 25, 2021 after an ill-fated suya and juice meal in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

They will be laid to rest on Friday, October 29, 2021 at their country home in Bende local government area.

A burial arrangement announced by Chinedu Victor Okechukwu on behalf of the family says their bodies will leave City Gate mortuary at 7am on the same day and have a brief stop over at Assemblies of God Church Nkporo Lane Umuahia.

A funeral service will be held in their honour at 11am after which they will be laid to rest at their Amadike, Akanu Item residence.

Earlier, four children of one family, Kelechi Chibuzor 12, Sunday Chibuzor 10, Oluomachi Chibuzor (f) 8, and Kingsley Chibuzor 3 who died along with the Ogbas had been laid to rest at their home town, Umuhu Ohuhu in Umuahia North.

They were all said to have eaten from the same barbecue meat, popularly known as suya.

Only Mrs Chinonyerem Ogba (wife) and her daughter Ijeoma survived.



