Talk Less To The Media, Don’t Give Wrong Impression About Us – Lawan To Senators

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has told his colleagues in the upper legislative chamber to talk less to the media in order not to give a wrong impression about them.

Lawan made the remarks on the floor of the senate on Wednesday following a motion on privilege by Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president.

Omo-Agege had drawn the attention of his colleagues to the remarks made by Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority leader, when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday night.

While speaking on the programme, Abaribe had reportedly alleged it was the All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the Senate that voted to give three percent to host communities instead of five percent in the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“Most specifically, he made a remark that prior to the consideration of the bill, there was an agreement of the entire senate that the host communities will be given five percent,” he said.

“And notwithstanding that agreement, the APC, as a party, took a party decision to reduce the five percent for the host communities to three percent.”

Omo-Agege described Abaribe’s statement as false.

Abaribe was absent from the plenary session.

But commenting on Omo-Agege’s concern, Lawan said Senators have the responsibility to inform the public accurately on what transpires in the red chamber.

“When the senate takes a decision, we should inform the public correctly because it is our duty to give the correct information to the public,” he said.

“I will encourage us to talk less to the press on ways that will give the press a wrong impression. We should concentrate more on talking to our colleagues in the senate.

“I would have loved to give the minority leader an opportunity to speak but this is a matter of privilege. I hope all of you have learnt a lesson or two from this.

“There is no point giving wrong information because we never vote along party lines.”



