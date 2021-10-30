TASUED Protest: Soldiers Return With Armoured Tanks (Video)

Update from Siggy.ng

Nigerian Soldiers have stormed Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) protesting ground to disperse students who are protesting against the arrest of their colleagues, including the Students’ Union president by the same soldiers, Siggy reveals.

The soldiers were said to have arrived in three armored tanks and two Hilux vehicles.

In a video which has gone viral, the protesting students chanted anti-oppression songs and dared the soldiers to “kill” them.

Recall Siggy reported that soldiers had on Thursday raided the varsity’s campus Thursday and allegedly brutalised and arrested the SUG president and some other students.

The students’ union in a statement by its Senate President, Moradeyo Johnson, and Chief Judge, Ayobami Kareem, claimed that some of the students were extorted.

It reads in part; “Uniformed men of Nigerian military invaded the students’ community of our dear university and melted absolute injustice, extortion, and assaults on peace-loving students.

“TASUEDITES who are going by their legitimate and calm businesses were cornered at CONOIL Filling Station, the Express Road that leads to the University second gate. They were arrested and assaulted for no reason. To make things worst, the soldiers asked students to bail themselves up with N50, 000 and those who could not do that were detained and taken away (most likely to the barrack).”

https://siggy.ng/tasued-protest-nigerian-soldiers-return-with-armour-tanks-to-fight-students/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeCs1OQ7lFE

