TCN Power Upgrade To Cause 2-Month Blackout In Lagos (List Of Affected Areas)

By Chika Izuora

Many residential and commercial areas of Lagos State will be thrown into darkness for about two months as a major power facility upgrade begins.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is about to flag off the second phase of infrastructure upgrade to improve the grid system and enhance its electricity wheeling capacity.

The project involves pre-conductoring of 132KV lines. In the last six months the transmission company has engaged in a major turnaround to meet up a timeline set in 2019 but was largely disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The job which will commence on October 11, and last for eight weeks will involve replacing of cables on the 132KV lines with heat resistant cables and adding more load capacity that will strengthen and improve electricity supply across the state.

Confirming the development to the media yesterday, chief technical officer of Ikeja Electric, Jide Kumapayi, listed the areas to be affected to include; Oregun, Ojodu, Anifowoshe, Obakran, Omole Phase 1, Okeira, Ogba and Police Training College, PTC and (Ikeja GRA).

Kumapayi said the distribution company (DisCo) has already commenced a sensitisation exercise to educate customers on the development.

He said consequent upon that, the areas listed would experience darkness for 10 hours on a daily basis until the end of the exercise.

Source: Leadership

