‘Tear Rubber Wife’: Man Shares Picture After First Sex With His Virgin Wife (Graphic)

Please what is wrong with these people?

Confirmation for those who never believed us when we said that we are keeping it till after marriage.

Thank you Jesus.

I couldn’t have asked for more than a decent and God fearing woman as a wife.

My tear rubber wife.



My wife and I must surely promote God’s plan for marriage. My advice to churches and christian religion is to start teaching pre- marriage conduct from the age of 7 years, by so doing we can achieve God’s plan for marriage.

Parents should also STOP this tribal and class sentiment in marriage, they should try to encourage their children and also guild them Godly to avoid broken home. So many Nigerians don’t know anything about us. When you confront my wife or I, you will find out the reasons for which the post trending is made.

I pray that as a youth, you will never suffer what I passed through in getting married to the bone of my bone.

That’s to say, God’s plan was accomplished in our marriage. I also want to tell you that there’s a blessing in getting married to a woman who is preserved, I am a living testimony.

After the tribal sentiment and confusion that we encountered during the time we met each other, it lingered for 4 years.

I went for marriage introduction, after 7 days, I was called to resume a permanent job at Lagos.

God never fails his people.

Those who truly know our story will tell you better.

Celebrate who ought to be celebrated and you shall also be celebrated.



