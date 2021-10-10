TeeBillz Reacts To Tiwa’s Sex Tape Saga, Calls Her A Great Mother

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz has finally reacted to Tiwa’s decision to open up to their son about her sex tape, IgbereTV reports.

Tiwa Savage cried out on social media over being blackmailed by someone who has her sex tape, and demanded money from her.

Moments later, she announced her decision to talk to her 6-year-old son, Jamil about the sex tape, while insisting that she would never release any money to the blackmailer.

TeeBillz wrote on Instagram;

“All I know is a great mother for my MiniMe….: let that sink in your head b’4 u msg me on some BS! Parents are human too….: I be on my BS too but that don’t change my Great father figure!”

