The Day U.S. President Reagan Was Shot, 40 Years Ago (Photos)

On March 30, 1981, United States President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded by John Hinckley Jr. in Washington, D.C. as he was returning to his limousine after a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981.

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President.

https://mobile.reuters.com/news/picture/the-day-john-hinckley-shot-president-rea-idUSRTXHS3E2

