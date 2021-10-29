The Difference Between An N-Power Applicant, Volunteer, And A Beneficiary

Lots of youths that applied for the Npower Program both under the Npower graduate category and the Npower non graduate category have been in a state of confusion over the difference between an Npower Applicant, an Npower Volunteer, and An Npower Beneficiary.

Please if you have not been shortlisted, you have not completed the Npower physical verification exercise you are an Npower Applicant, even if you have done the Npower physical verification and your Npower physical verification is not complete and you have not signed your acceptance letter and you have not yet resumed work, then you remain an Npower Applicant, for the Npower non graduate category, if you have not completed your training you are still an Npower Applicant, until you complete your training.

An Npower Volunteer is one that have fulfilled all the requirements; he or she has been shortlisted, have completed the Npower physical verification exercise, completed his or her training (for non graduate category) signed his or her acceptance letter and have resumed work.

An Npower Beneficiary is similar to an Npower Volunteer the only difference is that an Npower Beneficiary is one who has received his or her stipend for the entire duration of the Npower program.

