The First Ever Flyover In North-East Region Completed In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri has completed the first flyover in the history of the State. This was revealed when the flyover located in the heart of the city was opened up to motorists.

The flyover unarguably is the first of its kind in Adamawa(Old Gongola State) and NorthEastern region at large.

Recall that Bornu, Adamawa and Yobe have been the hot-bed of series of attacks launched by Boko Haram insurgents whose main aim is seeking for an establishment of an Islamic Caliphate where Western Education would be prohibited.

The Fintiri led administration equally reiterated its effort and unwavering commitment in delivering democracy dividend which was the reason why the PDP got majority votes in the last governorship poll.

