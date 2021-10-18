The Haircut He Ordered Vs The Haircut He Got (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A barber gave a client a haircut different from the one ordered by the client, and photos of the different haircuts have been shared on Twitter, IgbereTV reports.

See below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1403300/haircut-ordered-vs-haircut-got-photos/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: