The Intense Love Of The Holy Prophet Muhammad To The World

Anas (Radhiyallahu Anhu) reports that Rasulullah (Sallalahu Alayhi Wasallam) said, “Every Nabi was blessed by Allah Ta’ala with a special duaa which was guaranteed to be accepted. Every Nabi had made his duaa in this world for his ummah, and I wish to reserve my special duaa for the day of Qiyaamah so that I may intercede to Allah Ta’ala on behalf of my entire ummah.” (muslim)

Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam)’s deep and intense love for his ummah can never ever be comprehended. It is a love that far surpasses the love of any mother for her infant child.The following incident presents a glimpse of his extreme love for his entire ummah.

Our mother Aaisha (Radhiyallahu Anha) reports that once I had seen Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) in a happy state. I said to him, “O Rasul of Allah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam), make (a special) duaa for me.” Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) began making duaa in the following words: “O Allah, forgive Aaisha, forgive her for her past and future, open and secret sins.” Aaisha (Radhiyallahu Anha) became extremely pleased and began to laugh out of joy to such an extent that she placed her mubaarak head on her lap. Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam), noticing the extreme happiness of Aaisha (Radhiyallahu Anha) upon the duaa he made for her, said, ‘O Aaisha, are you happy on account of the duaa I made for you?” Aaisha (Radhiyallahu Anha) replied, “Certainly I am happy! Why should I not be happy, whereas you made such a special duaa for me today?” Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) then said: “I swear by Allah, after every salaah, I make this special duaa for my entire ummah.” (Saheeh ibn Hibbaan #7111)

May Allah Ta’ala bless us with His special love and the love of his beloved, Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam), and keep us steadfast and firm on the mubaarak sunnah in every facet of our lives until our last breath.

Source: Ihyaauddeen

