The Lockdown Was Adverse, But It Was A Life-Changer For These Nigerian Artistes

Covid-19 pandemic in no doubt took the world by surprise and restrained the world activities killing and destroying lives when it erupted.

It also affected the Nigerian music Industry following how it shut down live concerts and World tours precluding the efforts from the Nigerian stars that soar the image of the Nigerian music Industry.

However, some promising artists found the Pandemic era favourable despite the awful view of Lockdown. They struck the limelight leaving everyone astonished and pondering their secrets.

There were no secret above-hit songs, these stars in the weakness of the Nigerian Top Stars rose with positive energy and gave the world the lockdown hits which prospered their status.

In this article, we would outline these stars who dominated the Lockdown era.

The Lockdown was adverse but it was a life-changer for these artists:

Omah Lay

The Nigerian singer and songwriter who is known popularly as Omah Didia was born on 19th May 1997 in Port Harcourt where he grew up and acquired his education.

His musical career began after he joined a rap group where he bore the name Lil King. The star further extended his music goal into songwriting and music production before he established his sound and started singing.

After a few years, he released a project titled “Do Not Disturb” in April 2019 that changed his life.

He further released several hit songs that attracted a massive fan base to his name which also bagged him a 2020 Headies award where he won the award of the “Next Rated Artist” Category.

He is so far one of the youngest promising future kings of the Afrobeat Genre having proved his worth.

Chike

Chike however never dreamt in his life that he would one day emerge as a Nigerian professional singer and songwriter but all thanks to the Lockdown saga.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter who is known professionally as Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka was born on 28th January 1993 in Lagos where he grew up and acquired his education.

Chike rose to an unstable prominence after emerging in second place on Season 1 of The Voice Nigeria and participating in the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa.

Amidst the beauty of his vocal, tremendous attention was staked on him, the young man hesitated not and proved his worth, releasing enough hit songs including “Running” featuring Simi that is currently regarded as one of the best Nigerian afrobeat collaborations of the year 2021.

Bella Shmurda

Bella Shmurda will always offer several profound gratitude to the year 2020 everyone viewed as the most heart-wrenching year amidst how it established him.

Bella Shmurda who is popularly known as Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed became the only young fast-rising modern Nigerian Afrobeat star to have collaborated with the three big names in Nigeria Olamide, Wizkid, and Davido in a year.

This however reshaped his life. Unpopular secret transpires that Bella Shmurda’s music talent is extraordinary which has attracted several top artists including Popcaan. This was one of the reasons the Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee discovered him and introduced him to Olamide who fell in love with him and did several songs with him.

He rose to fame with the remix of his hit song “Vision 2020” – a song that narrated his story in a thrilling Afrobeat Rhythm.

Zinoleesky

The Nigerian singer and songwriter who is currently signed to the Marlian record label owned by the Nigerian singer Naira Marley also is a Lockdown successor.

Zinoleesky however, has been making waves before the Lockdown saga boosted his fame making him one of the best in Nigeria.

The singer rose to fame after deploying enormous numbers of hit songs to his name before Naira Marley discovered him and signed him to his Record Label. His famed record was “Ma Pariwo” which went ahead to get a cover from DMW Signee Mayorkun.

The young lad surpassed other signed Marlian artists and became the face of the label. Today, he has acquired cars and other luxuries. In 2019, he was nothing.

Mohbad

Mohbad also became a part of the success story of the Lockdown most favored Afrobeat artists. The Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter rose to fame after releasing a dance song “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” that went viral attracting the attention of the world mass as they were involved in the dance challenge.

This highly reshaped his status. People expected more from him and he with no hesitation delivered even a mass number of thrilling hit songs.

However, the pinnacle of his fame lies on the Nigerian street rapper and singer, Naira Marley who discovered and signed him to his record label.

Zinoleesky and Mohbad are the dominating signees of Marlian Record Label so far – with Mohbad’s “Feel Good” Song Currently Trending.

Olakira

He is also a leading Nigerian songwriter and singer who was favored by the Lockdown saga.

The Nigerian singer who was born on 27th September 1990 in Ogun State is a highly profiled artist known for his professionalism in the field of music composure, music production, and instruments.

He rose to fame after releasing a hit song “In my Maserati” that won the hearts of many Nigerian musical enthusiasts in 2020. His profile was recognized and he became a star.

In My Maserati, later had a remix with Davido which Became a Blockbuster- Olakira Bought a new Car and House from the Proceeds of that Hit song.

The covid-19 pandemic was a disaster to the world but was a blessing to these stars detailed above.

What’s your take on this? How did the Lockdown make a positive impact in your life?

