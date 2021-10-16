The Seat Of “The Deputy Governor” Is Not An Inconsequential Seat

With the defection of the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, and the reaction of APGA in reaction to the defection (That the defection of the Deputy Governor is of no consequence), anybody would quickly rush to the conclusion that the seat of the Deputy Governor is an inconsequential Seat altogether.

..

But then, is that the real situation?

Is that what the Deputy Governor is supposed to be?

..

Or is it that the Anambra State Deputy Governor was the one who made himself and his seat inconsequential?

..

The answer to the above question is given here below:

..

According to the Nigerian Constitution (1999 – as amended):

The Deputy Governor assists the Governor in exercising primary assignments.

He also acts on assignments as delegated to him by the Governor.

And then, he is also eligible to replace a dead, impeached, absent or ill Governor.

………

Note the two italicised words..

“Absent or ill”

…

If the Governor is established to be absent from the state even for just one day, the Deputy Governor should take over for that particular day in question.

..

The word “Absent” here does not mean a lot of things.

It is not a cumbersome word.

It is very very simple.

..

Once the Governor leaves the boundaries of the state for any reason that not Officially tied to his office as a Governor (even if he leaves the state to go for medical check-up elsewhere outside the state), then he is regarded as “absent”. His Deputy would make his absence official by filing the necessary documents and evidences that would establish the absence, and then he will automatically replace him and fully takes over the duties of the Governor for and on-behalf of the Governor, pending the Governor’s return. (A hand-over note is not necessary, since the Constitution didn’t specifically state it, since it can be fully established that, at the period in question, the Governor was out of the state for non-official reasons – the Deputy can even follow him to the point of departure, just to have it in his records that the Governor was absent, and that he was there when he left).

But if he leaves the state for official reasons, then it is understandable that he is out of the state for official reasons, then his Deputy can be assisting in exercising primary assignments without replacing him.

..

Something similar should also apply when the Governor falls sick and could not handle the affairs of the state. The Governor would have to write a hand-over note when he realises that his ill-health is taking a big toll on his duties as a Governor. Nevertheless, if a doctor’s report suggests that the Governor would not be capable to perform for some period of time, the Deputy Governor can also replace the Governor for the period of time, as stated in the doctor’s report.

..

From all indications, it clearly shows that the seat of the Deputy Governor performs two functions.

1). Serves as an assistant to the Governor.

2). Serves as a control apparatus which puts the absence (and every other excesses) of the Governor under check.

..

The second function of the Deputy Governor is being neglected most of the times.

..

So, Why Was The Deputy Governor Of Anambra State Considered As Inconsequential?

The answer is very simple.

He was playing cool and very easy going, based probably on some unofficial understanding between him and the Governor.

According to the APGA reaction which branded him as “inconsequential”, he was waiting on the Governor to hand over the Governorship Ticket of the party to him on a platter.

He should be blamed for making himself so inconsequential, and for not fully assuming his duties.

It is so bad that a sitting Deputy Governor, whenever people ask him why things are not moving, would be saying things like: “he had travelled again as usual, let’s wait till he returns”, and he would be expecting the people to feel bad towards the Governor for travelling frequently outside the state, whereas him as the Deputy Governor would always be there on ground, yet he cannot do anything to keep the state going.

It’s a big pity.

..

Is The Deputy Governor Supposed To Perform All Duties, And Sign All Documents??

Yes.

It’s just that, naturally, some documents after going through them might be far above his comprehension.. Then he or she might have to communicate with the Governor before dealing, or keep the document for the Governor himself to come back and deal with it.

For some documents, the Governor might have had some of his special interests hidden inside them, but with the understanding between the Governor and the Deputy Governor, the Governor’s interest can still be protected by his Deputy, if not, there is absolutely nothing that prevents the Deputy Governor from dealing on any document that comes to the table of the Governor whenever he is serving the duty of replacing the Governor.

..

With this, the Deputy Governor would always be looking forward to the Governor’s Absence.

..

Meanwhile, this situation also applies for the seats of President and Vice President.

***(“He” or “His” inside this write-up represents both genders please… That is, “He” stands for “He or She”, and “His” stands for “His or Her”)*

