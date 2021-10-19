The Swiss Mini Gun – World’s Smallest Working Revolver (Photos)

The Swiss Mini Gun holds the Guinness World Record for the smallest functioning revolver in the world. It measures 5.5 cm long, 3.5 cm tall and 1 cm wide, weighing only 19.8g. It’s so easy to conceal that countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have made the Swiss Mini Gun illegal to import.

But while its reduced size may be unusual, this tiny firearm has all the same features as a normal-sized double-action revolver. Its manufacturing was only possible by employing techniques used in the Swiss watchmaking and jewelry industries.

The common C1ST stainless steel model of the Swiss Mini Gun comes with a stylish leather holder, 24 live and 24 blank cartridges, and a cleaning set. The holster features a keyring that can be clipped to a belt loop, like an accessory. The price listed on the Swiss Mini Gun website is 6,300 Swiss francs ($6,820) for exportation exempt of Swiss VAT.

The world’s smallest working revolver also comes in a special 18K gold version delivered in a luxurious green-tinted maple wood box that also includes an 18K gold key holder, a green rocket-launcher tube, 48 cartridges, 24 live and 24 blank, and 36 luminous rockets, 12 of each red, green and white and a cleaning set. These are only made to order, according to the buyer’s wishes.

Although the Swiss Mini Gun works like a normal-sized firearm, there has been a lot of speculation regarding its firepower. Because the US and the UK have banned its importation, there have been rumors going around that the tiny revolver could be used to kill or at least seriously wound people. That is unlikely, according to the manufacturer.

“We would like to take this opportunity to inform journalists who are interested in writing articles about our product that the power of most airguns or BB guns, which are in many countries freely on sale, can exceed over 10 times the power of our ammunition,” the Swiss Mini Gun website reads. “The power of the Swiss Mini Gun Cal. 2.34m/m ammunition is just less than 1 joule.”

Ballistic expert Steven Howard once told Business Insider that the world’s smallest revolver could theoretically be used to kill someone, but only “if your shot is absolutely perfect” and you hit the “thinnest part of the skull at point range and under perfect conditions.”



Source: https://www.odditycentral.com/news/the-swiss-mini-gun-worlds-smallest-working-revolver.html

