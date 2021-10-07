The Top Artists Majorly Involved In The Promotion Of Nigerian Music To The World

Do you want to know the 3 famous Nigerian artists who have found international recognition by Promoting and churning out Hit Nigerian Music?

Are you looking for Nigerian artists who through their songs have promoted Afrobeat to the world?

Should I tell you artists that have great voices?

In their music are sounds that people love.

Happy sounds like sleet hailing….

Quite sound like a spider walking…..

Songs that make the listener to be flooded with a fury of sweet desires, songs that have the erotic ability to burst your whole being. Nigerian Songs that has the capacity to soothe your mind and body like the early morning sunshine.

Generally, songs that set you aflame with fury of smooth sweet desires.

Now listen!

There are three of them …….. (Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid).

These three Afrobeat singers have sung songs more beautifully than senses could bear.

Do you know what they have been doing most? I will tell you ……. They have been making a great impact on Afrobeat and its global adoption.

Burna Boy ( Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu)

Popularly known as “African Giant”. He is a Nigerian songwriter, dancer and rapper. He is one of the renowned successful African artists. Many believe his music style, resonates with that of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti. He rose to the limelight in 2012 after he dished out “Like To Party” a single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E. In 2012, Bad habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner music group internationally signed him. 2019 was a remarkable year for Burna Boy as he won the Best International Act at the 2019 BET award and he was declared an Apple Music Best Artist.

Also, “African Giant” his fourth studio album was released in July 2019. At the 2019 “All African Music Awards” it won the album of the year and was nominated for best world music album at the 62nd annual Grammy awards.

Do you want to know what happened to Burna Boy in 2020?

Chill, I will tell you. His album Twice As Tall, was nominated “Best World Music Album” making him the first Nigerian with back to back nomination at the Grammy. At the 63rd annual Grammy awards, his album “Twice As Tall”, won the award for the best global music album. He was also awarded the “African Artiste Of The Year” at the 2020 VGMA’S. With the release of multiple singles in the early month of 2020, just by himself and on featured credits. Burna Boy has featured in the remix of The south African producer master KG’S viral song “Jerusalema” song. The Jerusalema Remix made the song enter and top various charts.

“Twice As Tall” was released on 14th August 2020

Daddy and mama Burna Bose were the executive producers. The album was no ordinary album, it was debuting at number 1 on the Billboard world album chart, thereby becoming his highest-charting project so far. The Edison award in the world album category for “African Giant”, and the Best International Act at the MOBO award was presented to him on 9th December, even when a strong renowned artist like Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch were his competitor in the same Award Category.

His song “Destiny” was included in the playlist at the inauguration of American president Joe Biden. 2021 is indeed a favourable year for Burna Boy. He won the best international Act. This made him to become the first African artist to get 3 nominations and wins them all.

Davido (David Adeleke)

Arguably The most famous Afrobeat singer, with the highest fanbase. Afrobeat is the new trend in the international music space and Davido is not here to play. He solely focuses on promoting Afrobeat to the world. Gone are the days when Afrobeat was poorly promoted and barely accepted in the world. Davido is out here, making sure Afrobeat gets all the needed attention it sole richly deserves. Davido got a huge attention after he dropped “Dami Duro”. The second single from his debut studio album “Omo Baba Olowo” in 2012.

Do you wish to see how Davido has made sure Afrobeat keeps extending to the world?

Davido just skyrocketed rapidly by becoming one of the Afrobeats singers with back to back chart-topping singles, awards, sold-out concerts amongst others…. Consider some of his awards so far…

1- BET award for best international act (2018).

2- The headies award for the best international act (2018).

3- The headies award for artist of the year (2018).

4- MTV African music award for artist of the year (2014)….amongst others

Also, Davido signed a record deal with Sony music in 2016. He also founded the record label Davido music worldwide (DMW).

His second studio album “A Good Time” was released in November 2019. African Magazine cited him as one of the top 100 most influential Africans.

Davido featured in “coming to America 2”. He performed his song Assurance in a scene of the movie. This is a great win for Afrobeat, to sing in Hollywood movies isn’t something that comes around all the time. Davido also released his Third Studio Album tagged “A Better Time” in 2020 which featured Top American Artistes like Nicki Minaj, Nas, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Young Thug and Hit-Boy.

Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun)

He is one of a kind Afrobeat singer, he has simply skyrocketed Afrobeat all over the world by deeds, loyalty and devotion. He is one Afrobeat singer that has a habit of dispersing explosive songs around the world. He makes his fans have magical experiences when they listen to his songs. Even the ruling “All progressive Congress” has placed him on a pedestal. They had mentioned that Wizkid is a great inspiration to the youth for winning the 63rd Grammy held in Los Angeles, USA. Just when he was 11 years, he started his music career In 2011, had his first song recorded with OJB Jezreel.

Look at how huge Wizkid is driving Afrobeat to the world

A collaboration with Drake gained him international recognition in 2016, the single One Dance.

This single reached no 1 in 15 countries, including the USA Billboard Hot 100.

Now let me tell you something sweet.

Do you know that Wizkid is the first Afrobeat singer to appear on Guinness world records? Oh yes, he is…with his contribution in Drake’s hit song “One Dance”.

Wizkid fourth studio album “Made In Lagos“ was really a big deal with the Hit Song Essence Off the Album Still Trending. It topped Spotify global album chart. The Album has attained a good spot on the Billboard world album chart and a song from the Album Essence ft Tems got a Remix with Justin Bieber.

In this post, you were able to see how these fascinating acts were able to move our very own Afrobeat to the world. They are still soaring higher.

This is a big indication that Afrobeat is not going anywhere anytime soon. It is here to stay and explode all over the world.

Source: https://naijamz.com/music-news/1/these-great-artists-are-majorly-involved-in-the-promotion-of-nigerian-music-to-the-world-

