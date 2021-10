Many Nigerians think Fulani are clannish. Some are. But there are other ethnic nations that are MORE tribalistic. It is not apparent because they are not in power. Give them power and it will become obvious. The least tribalistic nationality in Nigeria are Yoruba.

#TableShaker

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1447538520801882114

