There Shall Not Be War In Nigeria – Bishop David Oyedepo

Founder and President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has said he would be the last person to leave the country if war should break out in Nigeria.

Oyedepo spoke on Friday in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, during a church programme, “Prayers for the Nation”, organized by the church to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day.

The African richest pastor, who said until the last person is killed he would not leave Nigeria, however, prayed to God to flush out lovers of war. He declared that anyone who moved to attack his church members will die on the spot.

“I have said before that God forbids war breaks out in Nigeria, I will be the last one to leave here. I am not saying that for fun, that is where my heart is, until the last person is killed and there is nobody else to help I won’t leave here.

“There shall not be war in Nigeria. Those who love war God will flush them out. We shall sing a new song in Nigeria.

“Anyone that dares a member of any household of a Winner, goes down for their sake. Anyone that sets his eyes on any Church to set on fire goes blind Church to set on fire goes blind on the spot,” he said.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/01/nigeria61-what-ill-do-if-war-breaks-out-in-nigeria-bishop-david-oyedepo/

