They Killed Innocent Souls, No One Has Been Punished, We Won’t Be Silenced – Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, AKA Falz has said Nigerian youths will not be silenced by anyone.

There are speculations that some citizens would mark the one year of the protests against police brutality and corruption with another protest.

Falz, while reacting to statement by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, barring interested persons from staging any EndSARS remembrance protest, said innocent people were killed just because they were asking not to be killed or brutalized.

However, writing on his Instagram page, the Singer alleged that since the unfortunate incident a year ago, no one has been punished for the crime.

He wrote:

“20:10:20 [update] They killed innocent souls that were simply asking not to be killed or brutalized.

“A year later, no one has been punished yet for those heinous crimes.

“A supposed Police Commissioner “warned” against citizens exercising their fundamental human rights. Yes a Police Commissioner.

“A couple of well meaning citizens decided to put together a summit to reflect on last year’s events & honour the lost souls. Event centre pulls out (“instructions from above”)

“As I type this, there is already HEAVY police presence at the Lekki toll gate.

“Best thing they could come up with is organizing “concerts” to try and distract us from remembering the real heroes in all of this. The people they murdered.

“What we will never do, however, is be quiet. We will NEVER EVER EVER EVER be silenced.

“Not today, not on the 20th, not ever.”

