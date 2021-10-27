They Wished Me Death While You Were In My Womb – Toyin Lawani Celebrates Daughter

“They Wished Me Death While You Were In My Stomach” – Toyin Lawani Celebrates Daughter

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani took to Instagram handle to celebrate her daughter who turned two months on Tuesday October 27, IgbereTV reports.

Lawani in her Instagram post, stated that “they wished her death” while her daughter was still in her stomach and also wish her daughter death now she is born.

She went on to pray for God’s protection over he child. Lawani wrote;

“They still wish you death now that you are here,

They wished me death while you were in my stomach and said I would die carrying you,

But God over them, you are here and still overcoming their daily wishes , May God continue to Protect you my child, Happy two months Birthday @kingtinukeleora continue to shine our Love IMOLE”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVfKY3HMyZ1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

