Think Well Before You Take That Job

I am typing this with empty stomach. fellow nairalanders: please think well before you take up that job.

I had two job offers in the month of August. one on the mainland and the other one on the island and both are privately owned. have been working all my life on the mainland so when both offers came i was in an hurry to change environment not knowing that it won’t be that rosy.

The pecks that come with the job on the island is better than that of the mainland; HMO, pension, free internet connection( thats what i am using to access nairaland atm).

The mainland job offer is basically your salary only and nothing more. but my first encounter on the island is the issue of accommodation, after spending the month of september with a so called relative in Lakowe, Ajah she kicked i and my friend that we came for greener pasture on the island out of her house.

We approach the organization for an accommodation but they only rescued us with a house made of wood( these type of houses are common in Ajah environs close to riverine area infact they cost more than normal single room on the mainland). we accepted the place this early october; but you see the mosquitoes in that environment eeeeehn, i know by the time i go for medical check up the malaria in my body system will be something else.

For some days have not eaten good food, at times i eat once a day and at times i will just go to bed without food. my september salary has been used to settle backlogs of debt i acquired in order to sustain the month of september. now nothing is left.

I approached the organisation for a soft loan to hold body and soul together for the remainder of this month but it seems it is taking forever to be approved, though they helped during my first week of resumption and everything they borrowed me was deducted from the september salary. the transport fare from Lakowe to my place of work was very high. N400 everyday as tfare. but where the organisation got us now is on the same street.

My look as change as a result of poor feeding. if i am to take the job offer on the mainland, the hunger wouldn’t have been this much since i have family and friends over there.

I cannot go back to take the offer because it would have been taken up by another person even for the fact that they were begging me with the job. no money for feeding here again on the island and nobody to turn to and i am this shy type that don’t like begging from strangers. i pray i don’t die of hunger here.

The staff i and my friend met on ground here are not too friendly as they are grumbling that we are being paid higher than them, how do one approach them for this kind of situation?

I do come across people soliciting for funds here on nairaland just for feeding; that hunger shit is very real; you will be so hungry that even cow poo will look like Domino’s Pizza. i am seeing myself now as a beggar with a job. i dont mind to get a loan even from my my enemy till month ending just to feed. i am not happy with myself for taking this decision.

please before you take up that job, think very well and weigh the short term and long term benefits and be fully prepare for the inconveniences that might come your way.

