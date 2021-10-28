‘This Is Why I See White Wedding As A Waste Of Time And Money In Africa’

To think that some Pastors preach that until you do a white wedding also known as “Church wedding”.. You are not considered married…

I call this foolishness that has no basis in our tradition as Africans or even in the Scriptures.

I will advise any man to focus on the traditional wedding and go ahead to register the wedding if they want but if the lady insists on having a white wedding, let her take care of the entire financial demands except you have enough money to throw away.

May we be emancipated from mental slavery

